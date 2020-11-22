Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Aunt asks rape victim not to reveal crime, held with 2 men in Panchkula

Aunt asks rape victim not to reveal crime, held with 2 men in Panchkula

Naveen Sharma (29), Jatin (27) and the paternal aunt (26) of the minor were arrested under the POCSO Act after the victim’s grandmother filed a complaint with the police

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 22:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Three persons have been arrested in Panchkula under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. (Shutterstock)

Panchkula

Panchkula police on Sunday arrested three persons in a rape case, including the aunt of the minor victim who asked her not to reveal the crime.

Naveen Sharma (29), Jatin (27) and the paternal aunt (26) of the minor were arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the 14-year-old victim’s grandmother (53) complained to the police that the teen had been raped by two men and her aunt had asked her to not reveal the crime.

The grandmother said her daughter was divorced and two of her three children, including the victim, had been living with their father. “When my granddaughter visited me, I saw blood on her clothes. When asked, she revealed that two men had raped her and that her paternal aunt had asked her to not talk about it to anyone,” she said.

The teenager was then taken to hospital for medical tests and a case under POCSO was registered.

Sharma, Jatin and the girl’s aunt were then arrested.

