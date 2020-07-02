Australia’s Deakin University, Chitkara University announce academic mentorship in software engineering

Sections
Updated: Jul 02, 2020 17:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

(Representative Image/HT )

CHANDIGARH: Deakin University, Australia and Chitkara University, near Chandigarh, have announced an exclusive academic mentorship in software engineering for Indian students, which will commence in September.

In the midst of uncertain circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Deakin University and Chitkara University have announced the launch of an academic mentorship program to ensure that students continue to achieve their international study goals during this time. The announcement has come at a time when travel is suspended and many students are unsure about having an opertunity to study overseas.

Deakin University and Chitkara University have developed a four-year bachelor of software engineering course that will facilitate Indian students to study two years of Deakin University’s licensed curriculum at Chitkara University before transferring to Deakin University in Australia. This transfer is based on conditions, and students after successful completion will receive a Deakin University bachelor of software engineering degree in Australia.

Deakin University’s deputy vice- president (global) and CEO (south Asia), Ravneet Pawha, said, “at Deakin we are continuously innovating our offerings and with the current challenges presented by Covid-19, innovative hybrid programs like this would help students keep their study and career goals on track.”



Chitkara University pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara. ( HT Photo )

“We are proud of our partnership with Chitkara University and delighted to have developed this unique program, which will allow students to study an international degree from their home-country while having academic mentorship through the teaching and support by the faculty at Chitkara University.”

This is a one-of-its kind initiative in the international education space, where students will earn 100% credits of prior learning at a leading Indian university before transferring to a Deakin University campus in Australia. As a part of the arrangement, students while studying the first two years of the program at Chitkara will pay local tuition fee. Students will also be co-taught some academic units by Deakin faculty in infrastructure, and resources that will be similar to Deakin. This simply translates in better academic success for students with global careers and an education that saves them huge costs.

Chitkara University’s pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara said “the blended program is being launched at a very appropriate time. Given the current situation, students will be able to continue their education while keeping their dreams of an international education intact.”

To apply for the exclusive online study trimester commencing in September 2020, visit https://www.chitkara.edu.in/global/software-engineering/

