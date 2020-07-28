Auto-rickshaw driver assaulted in Chandigarh for objecting to parking outside his house

An auto-rickshaw driver was injured after a group of people assaulted him for objecting to parking of a motorcycle in front of his three-wheeler in Mauli Jagran on Monday, the police said.

Chander in his complaint alleged that he was attacked with swords, lathis and sticks by five to six people of his locality. He said one Madan, who stays in another block, had parked his motorcycle outside his house blocking his auto-rickshaw. Chander said that on earlier occasions, too, he had asked Madan not to park the vehicle there.

On Monday, Chander and Madan had an argument after which the latter called his friends who attacked Chander leaving him injured. He was rushed to a hospital.

A case of rioting was registered.

MAN OUT FOR WALK ROBBED OF MOBILE, CASH

Out for a walk in the evening, a man was robbed of his mobile phone and cash after two persons attacked him. Complainant Yogesh, a resident of Housing Board Colony, Dhanas, told the police that he ran a stationery shop in Dadumajra. He said that on July 25, he was walking in Valley Park near his house when one of the accused, Vishal, tried to snatch his mobile phone. When he resisted, the accused attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon leaving him with injuries on the arm. In the meantime, the other accused, Kali, joined and attacked him with a stone. The accused took away his mobile phone and ₹700 cash. Yogesh was rushed to PGIMER. A case was registered under Section 394 of the IPC.

VEHICLE LIFTER HELD

A 25-year-old man working as a painter was held for vehicle theft, the police said on Monday. The accused was identified as Dinesh of Mauli complex. He was produced before a court on Monday and sent to judicial custody. Pardeep Maurya of Mauli Complex had reported theft of his Alto car parked near his house on the intervening night of July 25/26. Police said that Dinesh was a habitual drinker and had used a master key to open the vehicle. He is also an accused in an assault case registered in Mauli Jagran. A case was registered.

BURAIL BURGLARY

A resident of Burail has alleged that an unidentified person stole cash and jewellery from his house while he had gone to the market on Saturday night. Complainant Parvej reported a gold set, gold earrings, gold rings and gold tikka stolen, along with some cash. A case was registered.