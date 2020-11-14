Automobile sales zoom in Chandigarh, jewellery loses lustre during Dhanteras

Glitzy cars lined up at a showroom in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area. Sales have jumped during the festive season this year after easing of lockdown. (Keshav Singh/HT)

A rare astrological occurrence with the festival of Dhanteras – considered auspicious for buying precious metals – falling over two days brought cheer to automobile dealers. About 405 vehicles were sold in the city between Thursday and Friday, shows data available with the UT Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) and the UT State Transport Authority (STA).

Till 5 pm on Friday, 261 motorcycles, 143 cars and one auto rickshaw were sold and registered at the point of purchase as per records. The number of those preferring registrations later is almost negligible, say auto dealers.

“After the lockdown people are back in the market for automobiles. The sales, however, aren’t as good as 2019, with those of premium brands such as BMW and Mercedes on the lower side,” says Ronny Hoon, president of the Federation of Chandigarh Regional Automobile Dealers. People prefer value for money, he adds

Hoon, who runs a Hyundai dealership, says people had brought forward or postponed vehicle delivery dates for Dhanteras with many pre-booking the i20 hatchback. Hoon, who also owns a Hero dealership, said the brand’s motorcycles followed a similar trend.

Nitin Mehan, who owns the Maruti Suzuki dealership Autopace Chandigarh, says the government’s stimulus to employees for Diwali resulted in many of them turning up during Dhanteras for buys. Sales actually improved for him this year by around 20%, with the Swift and Alto hatchbacks doing well this Dhanteras.

Dull scenario

Meanwhile, jewellery sales remained dull during Dhanteras. “The response of people was lukewarm as compared to last year,” says Vinod Talwar, president, Jewellers Association Chandigarh.

“ This year the price of 24 carat gold at Rs 53,000 per 10 grams was 40% higher compared to last year, which is why people came in but did not pick up anything. Silver at Rs 660 per 10 grams was also higher than last year but had more takers. Coins and religious idols made of silver, however, had many takers,” he added

Rajeev Sahdev, president, Chandigarh Jewellers Association, added that the Covid effect led to decrease in sales

No complaints of traffic congestion

Even as the festive fervour led to a rush in markets, the traffic police received only two complaints of traffic congestion this year on the traffic helpline 1073, as compared to 51 calls last year. Speaking about this, officiating senior superintendent of police (SSP, Traffic) Manoj Kumar Meena said, “This year the deployment was increased and specific plans were prepared for each market. These were also uploaded online for people to see.”