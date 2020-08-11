Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Avoid wearing jewellery: RWA apex body’s advisory amid snatching spree in Chandigarh

Avoid wearing jewellery: RWA apex body’s advisory amid snatching spree in Chandigarh

The CCTV footage of a 72-year-old woman being targeted by two bike-borne men outside her house in Sector 19 has left residents worried after it was shared widely on social media

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:23 IST

By Rajanbir Singh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

With six cases of snatching reported since the beginning of this month, Chandigarh Resident Associations Welfare Federation (Crawfed) has issued an advisory to all constituent RWAs to stay alert and practise caution.

The CCTV footage of a 72-year-old woman being targeted by two bike-borne men outside her house in Sector 19 on August 6 has left residents worried after it was shared widely on social media.

“As people are losing their jobs amid the Covid-19 pandemic, some are turning to crime, and it is necessary for all residents to remain prepared and stay safe,” said Crawfed chairman Hitesh Puri.

According to the advisory, people should avoid wearing gold and diamond ornaments, including chains and earrings. It also asks people to keep doors latched owing to the recent string of thefts in the city, and to have phone numbers of neighbours, police control room and beat cops handy.



RL Goyal, president of the Sector 19B RWA, said: “After the recent snatching in the sector, women have started going for walks in small groups of four or five for their safety.”

SK Khosla, general secretary of the RWA in Sector 40C, where a woman’s mobile phone was snatched on August 8, said, “Roads in the sector are dimly lit and police need to be more stringent with patrolling or such crimes will keep happening.”

Claiming that cops carry out special drives to check snatchings throughout the year, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Charanjit Singh Virk said: “In evening, all beat cops patrol their respective areas. With Independence Day coming up, police checking has already been stepped up and special nakas have been deployed throughout the city.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sebi pulls up Kirloskar’s promoters for fraud
Aug 12, 2020 04:43 IST
Factory output shrinks sharply  in  June  to  16.6%
Aug 12, 2020 04:44 IST
Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘meanest’ and ‘most horrible’ US senator
Aug 12, 2020 04:25 IST
Is economy recovering with easing of lockdown or sinking?
Aug 12, 2020 04:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.