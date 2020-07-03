Sections
Ayurveda doctor, two kin among four new cases in Chandigarh

The city now has 450 cases, of which 55 are active.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As many as 389 patients have recovered in Chandigarh, while six have succumbed to the virus. (HT File Photo)

A 54-year-old gynaecologist from a fertility clinic in Manimjara was among four new Covid-19 cases reported in Chandigarh on Thursday.

The city, which has so far confirmed 450 cases, now has 55 active cases, with 389 recoveries and six deaths.

Her two family members, including two males, aged 19 and 56, have also contracted the infection. Another family member and five family contacts have been sampled. Besides, their 10 workplace contacts have been isolated.

The fourth patient is a 44-year-old man from Khudda Lahora.



“His four family contacts are asymptomatic and are being sampled. The family has history of travel to Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, from June 14 to 16,” UT’s official bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 22 patients recovered on Thursday. Out of them, 15 were discharged from Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital, and shifted to Post Discharge Quarantine Facility at Sood Dharamshala, while the remaining will remain in self-isolation at home for the next seven days.

