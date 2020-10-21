Sections
Home / Chandigarh / BA LLB 5-year course: Panjab University senator writes to V-C over objections in tentative merit list

The senator stated that he has received grievances from many students who had applied admission for the course

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Representative image/HT

Panjab University (PU) senator Jagdish Mehta on Tuesday raised objections against the tentative merit list of BA LLB 5-year course run by University Institute of Legal studies (UILS).

Mehta wrote to PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar and sought his intervention in the matter. The tentative merit list was uploaded on the website on Monday. The senator stated that he has received grievances from many students who had applied admission for the five-year law course.

In his letter to the V-C, Mehta stated that due to introduction of subject weightage of legal studies at the last moment and not calculating the weightage as per the handbook of information of 2020 like the NSS and other certificates, they are at some disadvantageous position.

“In this regard, I submit that the decision of subject weightage for the optional subject ‘legal studies’ as communicated through a letter on September 2, 2020, is totally arbitrary, illegal, discriminatory and in violation of rules and natural justice. On the face of it, the sudden decision of introducing subject weightage is an afterthought exercise only,” states the letter.

He added that students have claimed that the calculation of NSS weightage has not been done as per the information booklet.

Gurman Geet Kaur Pandey, a student from Chandigarh who has also applied for the BA LLB (Hons) five-year course has also written to the PU V-C raising objections over the tentative merit list.

