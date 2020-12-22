Sections
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur gets three-year extension

Dr Bahadur was appointed to the post in 2015 and got his first three-year extension in 2018. His tenure was due to end on January 13 next year. However, an order issued this week states that his tenure will continue for another three years.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 17:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Faridkot

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur’s tenure was to end on January 13 next year. He has been granted a three-year extension. (HT file photo)

Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore has extended the term of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur by three years.

“The terms and conditions of service will remain the same as contained in Punjab Raj Bhavan’s order dated January 13, 2015,” the order says.

Before joining the Faridkot-based BFUHS, Dr Bahadur was the director-principal of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, and head of the orthopaedics department at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

