Baba Ramdev case: Record complainant statement by July 23, says Chandigarh dist court

A criminal complaint has been filed Baba Ramdev and his firm for the alleged sale of adulterated drugs. (Mint)

The Chandigarh district court on Monday asked for recording of statements of complainants and witnesses by July 23 in a criminal complaint filed against Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurveda Limited, an Uttrakhand firm, on June 26.

The complaint was filed by Bikramjit Singh, general secretary of the National Consumer Welfare Council at Chandigarh, seeking registration of a criminal case against Baba Ramdev and his firm for the alleged sale of adulterated drugs and attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Drugs and Magic Remedies Act.

Bikramjit Singh in his complaint invoked sections 275 (sale of adulterated drugs), 276 (sale of drug as a different drug or preparation), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 4 of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, 1954.

Medical prescriptions for diseases and consumption cannot be advertised without approvals from competent authorities, Bikramjit Singh contended. Such approvals are rare and granted after the medical council and authorities inspect their quality and genuineness.

The complaint was registered days after a press conference by Patanjali Ayurveda Limited on June 23, claiming its products Coronil tablet, Swasari vati and Anu Taila had shown “100% favourable results” during clinical trials on Covid-19 patients.