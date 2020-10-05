Back-to-village event: J&K L-G asks people to contribute towards peace

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday appealed to the people to make efforts for peace and exuded hope that soon there shall be no backward village in the UT.

Sinha, while speaking at a back-to-village function in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, said violence at every level should be condemned.

“I appeal to all to contribute for peace. There is no dearth of opportunities for development, employment and overall growth of Jammu Kashmir,” Sinha said.

“Violence, killings of innocents should be condemned, whether it’s the killings of common people or security forces. We can’t be selective in condemning violence,” he said.

‘Back to village’ is a programme wherein officers of the administration reach out to the public to listen to their demands, proposals, suggestions and address their grievances. This is the third phase of the programme which has been launched in J&K as the region has remained without an elected government for the past more than two years.

The L-G said innovative financing, convergence of schemes, enabling infrastructure, effective and efficient implementation will be key to improve growth prospects of J&K.

“With hard work, dedication and better execution on ground, every individual in our villages will attain social empowerment,” he said.

Sinha said the UT has been provided with funds to an excess of ₹1,951 crore this year for the development of villages and the people.

“Similarly, agriculture and horticulture sectors have been provided ₹1,872 crore, to an excess of ₹680 crore with respect to last year,” he said.

The LG said that the government was working on four key points for development of J&K like accelerating growth, providing benefits of social security and social welfare schemes to all, eliminating regional disparities and effective execution of works.

“In the recently sanctioned economic package and the upcoming mega Industrial Package, focus will be on industry, business and services; agriculture and allied sectors; village industries; technology and innovation; infrastructure; financial inclusion and social security,” he said.

The LG said under the new economic package announced recently, the farmer-mandi link is to be strengthened so that the producers get more options and better prices for their crop.

“Similarly, the number of satellite markets is to be increased from 17 to 22…Means and resources abound, with people’s participation, soon there shall be no backward village in entire J&K,” he added.