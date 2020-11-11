Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Badnore inaugurates Chandigarh MC’s second petrol pump

Badnore inaugurates Chandigarh MC’s second petrol pump

MC commissioner KK Yadav said that the fully automated retail outlet had been designed with state-of-the-art facilities

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the second petrol pump of the municipal corporation in the Industrial Area, Phase 2.

Speaking on the occasion, the administrator said that Chandigarh is one of the major cities of the country which can boast of per capita income that will give a boost to the sales of the new outlets in the city. He emphasized the need to ensure 100% quality and quantity and best of the service offerings for the customers visiting the outlet. He also advised the mayor to work upon a proper plan for the utilisation of the funds/revenue generated from these new outlets for the welfare of the MCC staff.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said that the fully automated retail outlet had been designed with state-of-the-art facilities, where customers shall receive e-receipts after the purchase of fuel. “Provisions have also been made for providing green fuels like CNG/EV charging that shall be launched in due course of time,” said Yadav.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Nov 12, 2020 01:10 IST
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
Nov 12, 2020 01:04 IST
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
Nov 11, 2020 23:23 IST
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
Nov 12, 2020 00:11 IST

latest news

‘Cong not contesting under PAGD’s umbrella but with like-minded secular parties’
Nov 12, 2020 01:33 IST
All party meet for DDC polls: Parties accuse EC of kowtowing to BJP
Nov 12, 2020 01:26 IST
Shanta bats for Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama
Nov 12, 2020 01:11 IST
Kitten takes on ‘light monster’ in this hilarious video. Watch
Nov 12, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.