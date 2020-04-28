Badnore takes up safety protocol with heads of Chandigarh govt hospitals

Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore had a detailed discussion with the heads of three medical institutions of the city, wherein he emphasised the need for following proper protocol, so that hospital premises do not become a source of coronavirus infection (Covid-19).

The discussion took place via video conference, where in directors of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, took part.

This comes in the light of the fact that within a month, 12 health workers from two hospitals have got infected with coronavirus, which includes three doctors from GMCH-32.

A press release mentioned that Badnore “stressed on the need of providing necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), masks and safety gears to all levels of staff as per the laid down entitlement, while emphasising the need for maintaining proper rotation of the health staff, so that employees get proper rest and relief without getting fatigued”.

From PGIMER, its director Dr Jagat Ram suggested that protocols be followed strictly with regard to PPE, masks and other preventive measures. Saying that referrals should be regulated, Ram said, “We have requested that the adjoining states be asked to test a patient for Covid-19 before referring to the emergency here. If it’s a case of head injury or other emergency, the immediacy of referral can be understood, and the patient will be dealt on priority. But in other cases, they must test the patient and then refer.”