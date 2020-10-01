Badnore to be president of Holiday Home Society’s governing council

The Chandigarh administration has constituted the governing council and executive committee of the Holiday Home Society.

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore will be the president of the governing council, while its vice-president will be UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida. Secretary, social welfare department, will be the secretary of the society, which will have 19 members, including four nominated members to be appointed by the UT administrator.

The executive committee will have the UT adviser as its chairperson, while UT finance secretary will be its vice-chairperson. It will have eight members, including four from the governing council who will be nominated to the committee by the UT administrator.

The administration had in February taken over the Indira Holiday Home in Sector 24 with plans to set up a high-end old age facility on payment basis.

The administration’s move comes at a time when the demand for converting Indira Holiday Home into a group home for mentally ill people had been gaining ground in the city. “Indira Holiday Home is the best place possible for care home/community living of persons with mental disabilities,” said Dina Singh, a Sector-8 resident, who is associated with the welfare of mentally ill people.

The decision to the setup a group home at Cheshire Home has come under criticism over inadequate space to meet city’s needs.

Meanwhile, residents contend that Indira Holiday Home has adequate space for the purpose. “There is enough space for residential staff, counsellors, and social workers at Indira Holiday Home. It has a safe and secure campus. There cannot be a better combination for community living of persons with mental challenges,” Dina added.

India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had inaugurated the Holiday Home Society in 1954. The holiday home in Sector 24 was set up in early 60s. Spread over 6.5 acres, the holiday home is mostly used for organising camps for children on nominal charges. The premises has hostel facility with air-conditioned rooms and dormitories to accommodate about 100 people and an AC auditorium with a capacity of 200 people.