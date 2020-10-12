Badnore to inaugurate MC’s petrol pump on October 15

Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore will inaugurate one of the two planned petrol pumps of the municipal corporation on October 15. The MC has two petrol pump sites in Sector 51-A and Industrial Area, phase 2.The second will be made operational by October-end.

“Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore will inaugurate the Sector 51 petrol pump on October 15. The second petrol pump will also be made operational by month-end,” said MC commissioner KK Yadav.

The financially struggling MC is hoping that the petrol pump will help it earn the much-required additional revenue.

“After deducting all running expenses, we expect to earn a profit of Rs 3 crore annually from these two petrol pumps,” said Yadav.

The MC had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in September for opening retail petrol outlets, which will be operated by the civic body. The UT administration had allotted plot number 4 on Vikas Marg in Sector 51-A to the civic body for opening and running the petrol pump.

The UT had invited expression of interest from government oil companies for the same, following which the IOC was selected to ink the deal with MC.