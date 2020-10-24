Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Bail granted to Bathinda bizman in ₹1.3-lakh graft case

The case also involves the then deputy chief labour commissioner, labour enforcement officer and others

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindsutan Times Chandigarh

The special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has granted regular bail to one Lakhwinder Singh, a Bathinda-based businessman, who is an accused in a ₹1.3-lakh graft case.

Earlier, the court had granted him anticipatory bail and passed an order that in case he surrendered within ten days, he could also be released on regular bail after furnishing a surety bond of ₹1 lakh.

On May 30, 2019, CBI had arrested five people including a deputy chief labour commissioner and a labour enforcement officer, both posted at Chandigarh; two partners of a Bathinda-based private HR firm; and an employee of a private construction company.

It was alleged that the bribe was offered and demanded in lieu of issuance of a favourable report to the private construction company and for issuance of an NOC in favour of a few other private firms located in Bathinda.

On July 7 this year, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against seven persons identified as deputy chief labour commissioner Mahesh Chand Sharma, labour enforcement officer Vivek Naik, Gurmeet Sidhu and Munish Garg of Advantage HR Solutions, and Akhand Raj Singh of Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited, and private persons Inderjeet Singh Baath and Lakhwinder Singh.

