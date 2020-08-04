Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Bajwa, Dullo hit back, say limit to accepting misgovernance

Bajwa, Dullo hit back, say limit to accepting misgovernance

Rajya Sabha MPs Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo on Tuesday said there is always a limit to accepting “misgovernance and maladministration”. Responding to...

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 22:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Partap Singh Bajwa

Rajya Sabha MPs Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo on Tuesday said there is always a limit to accepting “misgovernance and maladministration”.

Responding to Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar’s demand for their expulsion from the party, Bajwa said they are loyalists of the Congress but not of leaders who are looting the state under the garb of welfare and good governance. “I have not bartered away my conscience for a seat in a former Maharaja’s durbar. I will continue raising issues of such magnitude,” the Congress MP said in a statement, denying any personal agenda.

Bajwa said they had been raising the issue of liquor mafia and writing to the chief minister but he had the audacity to publicly comment in a press conference that he does not read their communications. “Jakhar should understand that I have not backstabbed the party but was left with no alternative means to raise these issues with the chief minister,” he added, offering to accompany him for a meeting with Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the true administration of Punjab.

The Congress MP said they did betray the Congress or its leadership but sought an inquiry where the government was protecting the mafia. Training his guns on Jakhar, the Congress MLA accused him of “weak-kneed and spineless leadership” that had left the Congress workers in the state demoralised and disgruntled. He said if Jakhar had the courage to question the chief minister, lives would have been saved. “We do not understand how the conscience of Jakhar permits him to ignore a tragedy of this magnitude,” he said, accusing him of defending the undefendable. Dullo also asked Jakhar to perform his dharma as the state unit chief of the party. “Is it a crime to talk against mafia? We are working to save the Congress,” he said, accusing Jakhar of not performing his duty.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Deaths and hundreds wounded in Beirut blasts: Report
Aug 04, 2020 23:27 IST
20 deaths, 488 fresh infections in Punjab
Aug 04, 2020 23:23 IST
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
Aug 04, 2020 23:24 IST
Only 2.5% of Covid-19 patients put on ventilators survived in Punjab
Aug 04, 2020 23:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.