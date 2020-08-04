Bajwa, Dullo hit back, say limit to accepting misgovernance

Rajya Sabha MPs Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo on Tuesday said there is always a limit to accepting “misgovernance and maladministration”.

Responding to Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar’s demand for their expulsion from the party, Bajwa said they are loyalists of the Congress but not of leaders who are looting the state under the garb of welfare and good governance. “I have not bartered away my conscience for a seat in a former Maharaja’s durbar. I will continue raising issues of such magnitude,” the Congress MP said in a statement, denying any personal agenda.

Bajwa said they had been raising the issue of liquor mafia and writing to the chief minister but he had the audacity to publicly comment in a press conference that he does not read their communications. “Jakhar should understand that I have not backstabbed the party but was left with no alternative means to raise these issues with the chief minister,” he added, offering to accompany him for a meeting with Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the true administration of Punjab.

The Congress MP said they did betray the Congress or its leadership but sought an inquiry where the government was protecting the mafia. Training his guns on Jakhar, the Congress MLA accused him of “weak-kneed and spineless leadership” that had left the Congress workers in the state demoralised and disgruntled. He said if Jakhar had the courage to question the chief minister, lives would have been saved. “We do not understand how the conscience of Jakhar permits him to ignore a tragedy of this magnitude,” he said, accusing him of defending the undefendable. Dullo also asked Jakhar to perform his dharma as the state unit chief of the party. “Is it a crime to talk against mafia? We are working to save the Congress,” he said, accusing Jakhar of not performing his duty.