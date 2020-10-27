Ballabhgarh girl’s murder: Khattar assures strict action against accused

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday assured that strict action will be taken against the accused who shot dead a 21-year-old student in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, on Monday.

“The culprit in the Ballabhgarh incident has been arrested. Strict action will be taken against him. No criminal will be spared,” Khattar told reporters in Hisar.

The final-year commerce student, Nikita Tomar, was shot dead on Monday afternoon outside her college in Ballabhgarh, where she had gone to take an exam. The man who shot her was seen in a video of the incident, captured on a CCTV camera outside the college, attempting to shove her into a car and shot when she tries to save herself.

After shooting Tomar, the assailant — Touseef and his accomplice Rehan — fled in a car. Nikita was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her bullet wound.

According to Ballabhgarh assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jaiveer Rathi, Touseef and Rehan were apparently waiting for Nikita in a car. “Nikita had come to college for an exam. Accused, Touseef, whom she knew, tried to speak to her and then shot her,” he said.

Nikita’s father said that the accused used to trouble her previously too. “We complained earlier also as these people used to trouble her and now they have killed my daughter,” he said.