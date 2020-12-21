Baltana man, 40, dies in Lalru motorcycle mishap

Rukan Singh of Baltana in Zirakpur who died in a motorcycle accident in Lalru in Punjab was working in a private firm and is survived by his wife and two minor children. (Shutterstock/For representation)

A 40-year-old pillion rider on a motorcycle was killed and his friend escaped uninjured after an unidentified vehicle hit them near Gholu Majra here in Mohali district on Monday, police said.

Rukan Singh of Baltana in Zirakpur fell and died on the spot from head injuries when the vehicle hit the motorcycle from the rear.

Investigating officer Onkar Singh said a case had been registered against the driver of the vehicle, who remained unidentified.

The body was handed over to relatives after autopsy.

Rukan Singh was working in a private firm and is survived by his wife and two minor children.

Accident victim succumbs to injuries

Meanwhile, Kailash of Sector 41 in Chandigarh, who was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Saturday near the Sector 52 water works, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16.

.A case was registered under sections 279, 337 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station on the complaint of Rakesh Kumar of Togan village in Mohali that the driver of an unidentified vehicle sped away after hitting Kailash’s Activa .