Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Ban goes bust as Punjab BJP workers burst crackers in Chandigarh

Ban goes bust as Punjab BJP workers burst crackers in Chandigarh

Senior leader justifies it by stating they were just following Punjab’s rules

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 00:38 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Celebrating the party’s win in the Bihar elections, Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Wednesday burst crackers outside the Punjab BJP office in Sector 37, in violation of the ban imposed by the Chandigarh administration.

While the party’s senior leader justified it by stating the Punjab BJP workers were just following Punjab’s rules, the Chandigarh administration and police even failed to take note.

“There is no ban on crackers in Punjab. Punjab ke worker ne Punjab ke anushasan ka palan kiya hai,” said Dinesh Kumar Sharma, BJP organisation general secretary for Punjab and Chandigarh.

When questioned that the violation took place in Chandigarh, Sharma reasoned that when the celebrations took place at the Chandigarh BJP office on Tuesday, the local party workers had followed the rules and did not burst crackers.



The authorities, meanwhile, were caught napping, even as a trader was booked for selling firecrackers in Manimajra.

“I am not aware of it, and will get it checked,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh.

“I have checked with the station house officer concerned, but we have not received any complaint,” said Shruti Arora, assistant superintendent of police (ASP, South).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Nov 12, 2020 01:10 IST
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
Nov 12, 2020 01:04 IST
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
Nov 11, 2020 23:23 IST
Cabinet approves Rs 2L-CR package to boost demand
Nov 12, 2020 01:44 IST

latest news

Cabinet approves Rs 2L-CR package to boost demand
Nov 12, 2020 01:44 IST
Sara Ali Khan’s white and rainbow coloured OOTD is a Diwali must-have
Nov 12, 2020 01:39 IST
SC grants bail to Arnab amidconcerns over prompt hearing
Nov 12, 2020 01:37 IST
‘Cong not contesting under PAGD’s umbrella but with like-minded secular parties’
Nov 12, 2020 01:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.