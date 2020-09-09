Bank peon held for theft at IAS officer’s Manimajra house

A bank peon was arrested on Tuesday for theft in an IAS officer’s house in Manimajra.

Vikram alias Vicky alias Cheppu (25) of Mauli Jagran Complex in Chandigarh was arrested by the operation cell of Chandigarh police within 24 hours of committing the crime.

G Vajralingam, member secretary, Finance Commission, said he was at work in his Sector 26 office on Monday when a neighbour called to inform him about suspicious movement in his house at the Modern Housing Complex.

On returning at 5.40 pm, Vajralingam said he found the main door locks of the house broken and the cupboards ransacked.

No estimates were made of the stolen property.

After they were informed about the break-in, police arrested Vikram at a naka close to the railway tracks near the nursery at Mauli Jagran on Tuesday.

During preliminary questioning, Vikram, however, told the police that at about 3 pm he had entered Vajralingam’s house after breaking the locks with a rod and collected most of the valuables in a suitcase. But as neighbours of the IAS officer started gathering at the spot, he left it behind and fled with just a few items.

Vikram, a peon in a bank, already has two cases: A vehicle theft in September 2012 and another house theft in October 2017, registered against him at the Manimajra police station.

He will be produced in court on Wednesday.