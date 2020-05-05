Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Banker hangs himself at Sector-20 house

Banker hangs himself at Sector-20 house

A 37-year-old banker hanged himself with an iron rod affixed to a wall in the backyard of his residence in Sector 20, Chandigarh, police said on Monday.He was working as a chief bank manager with a...

Updated: May 05, 2020 21:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 37-year-old banker hanged himself with an iron rod affixed to a wall in the backyard of his residence in Sector 20, Chandigarh, police said on Monday.

He was working as a chief bank manager with a public sector bank in Sector 19. He is survived by his wife and six-year-old son.

“His wife woke up and found him missing. On checking, she found him hanging from the rod,” said a police official. “She claimed that her husband was undergoing severe stress due to workload for the past six months,” he said.

Sector 19 police station officials said no suicide note was recovered from the house and they have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet, discusses progress in India’s vaccine programme
May 05, 2020 21:48 IST
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
May 05, 2020 20:07 IST
Indians’ mega evacuation begins Thursday; US returnees to pay Rs 1 lakh
May 05, 2020 21:08 IST
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
May 05, 2020 21:06 IST

latest news

Madhya Pradesh’s Covid tally crosses 3K, 1,000 recover and discharged
May 05, 2020 22:03 IST
Covid-19 cases in Delhi breach 5,000-mark, death toll at 64
May 05, 2020 22:03 IST
Handwara encounter: NDA pays homage to Maj Anuj Sood
May 05, 2020 21:56 IST
Mehbooba Mufti’s detention under PSA extended by three months
May 05, 2020 21:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.