Banker hangs himself at Sector-20 house

A 37-year-old banker hanged himself with an iron rod affixed to a wall in the backyard of his residence in Sector 20, Chandigarh, police said on Monday.

He was working as a chief bank manager with a public sector bank in Sector 19. He is survived by his wife and six-year-old son.

“His wife woke up and found him missing. On checking, she found him hanging from the rod,” said a police official. “She claimed that her husband was undergoing severe stress due to workload for the past six months,” he said.

Sector 19 police station officials said no suicide note was recovered from the house and they have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.