Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Bansal urges MP Kher to ask Centre for more funds for Chandigarh

Bansal urges MP Kher to ask Centre for more funds for Chandigarh

Former Union minister and veteran Congressman says Chandigarh deserves “better treatment and not this abject neglect”

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 23:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal (pictured here) has criticised the Centre’s “apathy in allocation of resources to the city.” (HT Photo)

Former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal has asked Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher to urge the Union government, UT administrator and the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership to ensure that Chandigarh residents do not suffer due to the “Centre’s apathy in allocation of resources to the city,” including the municipal corporation.

Bansal recalled that the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission had recommended an allocation of 30% of the receipts of UT to the MC. And though the civic body had sought Rs1,073 crore for the current year, it was just allocated Rs 425 crore. “While it was already reeling under severe financial crisis, a further cut of 20% was slapped, bringing the allocation down to Rs 340 crore. This amount is lower than the grant-in-aid to the corporation seven years back in the year 2013-14, when it stood at Rs 359 crore. The direct impact of this is on condition of roads and all other civic services in the city,” Bansal said.

Criticising what he termed as the unfair treatment of the UT administration and MC by the Centre, Bansal said, “Instead of a minimum annual enhancement of 10%, plan head allocation of Rs 813 crore to Chandigarh in the last UPA interim budget in 2014-15 has been brought down to Rs 494.14 crore (Capital) in the budget for the year 2020-21, that is, a dismal 60% of what it should have been in 2014-15. Chandigarh deserves better treatment and not this abject neglect”, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Sep 06, 2020 19:41 IST
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Sep 06, 2020 22:22 IST
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 06, 2020 22:39 IST
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
Sep 06, 2020 21:55 IST

latest news

Battle honour day of 2 Sikh regiment observed at Ludhiana’s Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Museum
Sep 06, 2020 23:28 IST
Bihar likely to follow Centre’s Unlock-4 guidelines, formal call on Monday
Sep 06, 2020 23:29 IST
12 booked for murderous attack on 28-year-old man in Ludhiana
Sep 06, 2020 23:24 IST
Khaki under attack: Police personnel assaulted times since lockdown
Sep 06, 2020 23:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.