Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Bar Council announces association polls on November 6

Bar Council announces association polls on November 6

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) has announced district Bar association polls on November 6. It also set aside the notification for Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar...

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) has announced district Bar association polls on November 6. It also set aside the notification for Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) polls for October 24 put out by the election committee head, senior advocate KS Sidhu.

BCPH chairman Karanjit Singh said the notification was in violation of norms as the elections for district Bars in both the states and Chandigarh and high court Bar have to take place on the same date.

Earlier too, the HC Bar body and Bar Council had locked horns over online elections announced by Bar Council for September 30 and October 1. Subsequently, the matter reached the high court and election notification was quashed.

Bar Council is a statutory body which regulates entry into legal profession and has nearly 1 lakh members in the two states and Chandigarh. The HC Bar has about 4,000 members practising in the high court. A section of HC Bar lawyers feels that Council has no role to play in the poll process of the high court Bar. Detailed poll schedule is yet to be announced by BCPH.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Oct 13, 2020 22:14 IST
iPhone 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 69,900: Details here
Oct 14, 2020 00:48 IST
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
Oct 13, 2020 23:54 IST
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
Oct 13, 2020 23:31 IST

latest news

‘Inappropriate’ remarks against Bhagat Singh: Singer Jassi Jasraj booked
Oct 14, 2020 01:05 IST
Bar Council announces association polls on November 6
Oct 14, 2020 01:03 IST
Five years on, probe into police firing at Faridkot’s Behbal Kalan, Kotkapura still a work in progress
Oct 14, 2020 01:08 IST
SAD’s Sangrur women wing chief booked for extortion
Oct 14, 2020 01:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.