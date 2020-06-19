Barnala man succumbs to Covid-19 in Ludhiana hospital

Sections
Updated: Jun 19, 2020 12:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

A 33-year-old Barnala resident succumbed to Covid-19 at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Model Town area on Thursday, confirmed hospital authorities.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition on Wednesday and tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday morning.

He was suffering from strong symptoms of an influenza-like illness (ILI).

Eleven people from other districts and states have died due to the virus in city hospitals, while 13 persons from the district have succumbed to the deadly illness.



As many as 480 people have tested positive in Ludhiana so far.

