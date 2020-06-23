Barnala officer investigating Sidhu Moose Wala firing case changed, two SITs formed

A grab from a video shared on social media recently of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala learning to fire at a shooting range at Badbar village in Barnala district. (HT PHOTO )

Acting on a request by Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who is an accused in two cases under the Arms Act in Sangrur and Barnala districts, Patiala zone inspector general of police (IGP) Jatinder Singh Aulakh on Tuesday changed the officer probing the firing case.

Punjab Bureau of Investigation SP Rupinder Bhardwaj was investigating the case.

“The police have received a request from Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moose Wala, seeking that the investigating officer be changed. I have formed new SITs in both districts,” the IG said.

Aulakh said that two special investigation teams (SITs) have been formed in Sangrur and Barnala districts to investigate the cases. “We have formed two SITs to be headed by superintendent of police (SP) rank officers. The teams will include a deputy superintendent of police and the local station house officer (SHO) in both districts. Sangrur SSP Sandeep Garg will supervise both investigations,” Aulakh said.

SP (investigation) Sukhdev Singh Virk, Barnala DSP (D) Harminder Singh and Dhanaula police station house officer Kuldeep Singh will probe the Badbar village firing case.

The Sangrur SSP said that SP (PBI) SP Gurmeet Singh, who is already leading the Sangrur case, will investigate the case. He will be assisted by the Dhuri DSP and the Sadar Dhuri SHO.

On May 4, a case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act at Dhanaula police station against nine people, including Moose Wala and some policemen, after a video was shared widely on social media in which the singer could be seen practising at a firing range, accompanied by policemen.

On May 18, sections of the Arms Act were added to the first information report. Eight police personnel, including DSP Daljit Singh Virk, Julkan SHO Gurpreet Singh Bhinder and three assistant sub-inspectors, were suspended.

In the May 5 firing incident, the Sangrur police booked Moose Wala and six cops at Sadar Dhuri police station under Section 188 of the IPC and Arms Act after a video of him firing from a private pistol at Ladda Kothi shooting range went viral.