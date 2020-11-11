Baroda bypoll: Downer for ruling combine, shot in the arm for Hooda

The outcome of the Baroda assembly bypoll in Haryana may not influence the political arithmetic or upset the ruling coalition’s apple cart, which had last month completed its first year in power, but the emphatic Congress victory over the ruling BJP-JJP alliance is surely an indication of the people’s sentiment especially, the farming community and the Jats.

For the sake of statistics, the Congress on Tuesday retained its tally of 31 in the 90-member assembly following the bypoll win.

The victory margin of 10,566 votes is more than impressive, considering the fact that the opposition party was pitted against the ruling coalition having four years of its term left.

The win has also come as a shot in the arm for Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Baroda assembly constituency is known as Hooda’s backyard. The segment in Sonepat district lies adjacent to Hooda’s home constituency Garhi Sampla Kiloi in Rohtak.

The bypoll victory has underlined Hooda’s sway in the Deswali belt, particularly among the Jats who have a brute 50% majority in this constituency. In fact, the Congress candidate, Indu Raj Narwal, secured over 49% of the votes polled, about 15% more than what Sri Krishan Hooda, the deceased MLA, had polled in 2019 assembly elections.

The bypoll win is also expected to give impetus to the “anti-farm laws” protest by farmers and their unions. Analysts say the enactment of three farm laws by the BJP-led NDA at the Centre has influenced the complexion of this contest in a constituency which is agrarian in nature.

A bitter pill for Khattar, Dushyant

The loss has come as a downer not only for chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, but also his ally and deputy Dushyant Chautala, a Jat leader.

Wary of the vociferous protests by the farmers, including the dominant Jats in Baroda constituency over the enactment of three farm laws, both Khattar and Dushyant chose to stay away from the poll campaign for a major part of the electioneering. The duo though stepped in the poll arena in the last couple of days of the campaign, their efforts lacked vigour. The BJP’s candidate, Yogeshwar Dutt, who suffered second consecutive loss from Baroda, though increased his vote share by about 10% in the bypoll, it was not enough. The last time he contested, Dutt had lost by about 4,800 votes.

‘BJP graph on a decline since 2019 assembly polls’

Prof Ashutosh Kumar of political science department at Panjab University, Chandigarh, said the bypoll result indicated that the graph of the BJP is clearly on a decline.

“Their downslide in Haryana had started in 2019 assembly polls when the BJP fell short of a simple majority. It won just 40 seats in the 90-member assembly. It was way below the leads they got in 79 assembly segments in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Also, the BJP got only 45 lakh votes in the assembly polls as compared to 73 lakh in Lok Sabha election held a few months ago in 2019,” he added.

Prof Kumar further said the recently enacted three farm laws by central government which were vehemently opposed by the farming community was a big factor behind BJP’s humiliating defeat in the bypoll. “If elections were to be held in Haryana and Punjab today, the Congress will register easy wins,” he said.

Chautala’s INLD puts up a poor show

Om Prakash Chautala’s Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) performed poorly in the bypoll, securing just about 5,000 votes to finish a poor fourth behind Raj Kumar Saini of the Loktantra Suraksha Party. The INLD candidate, Joginder Singh Malik, got 4.07% votes while Saini polled 4.56%.