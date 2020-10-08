Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Baroda bypolls: EC issues revised guidelines for inviting star campaigners

Baroda bypolls: EC issues revised guidelines for inviting star campaigners

The Baroda assembly bypolls in Haryana will be held on November 3 and counting will take place on November 10.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 19:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Election Commission (EC) has issued revised guidelines for inviting star campaigners for the Baroda by election amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The new guidelines will come into force with immediate effect.

The Baroda assembly bypolls in Haryana will be held on November 3 and counting will take place on November 10. The assembly seat in Sonepat district had fallen vacant after the death of Congress MLA Sri Krishan Hooda in April.

A spokesperson of the office of Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) said the maximum limit of number of star campaigners for recognised national and state political parties will be 30 instead of 40 and for unrecognised registered political parties the limit will be 15 instead of 20.

The spokesperson said the period of submission of list of star campaigners has been extended from seven days to 10 days from the date of notification. “If a political party has already submitted the list of star campaigners, they can now submit the revised list,” he added.

He said applications seeking permission for publicity should be submitted to the district election authorities at least 48 hours before the start of campaign so that necessary security measures can be implemented.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in the post-Covid world’: PM Modi
Oct 08, 2020 19:46 IST
14-member IS module that returned ‘disillusioned’ from Iraq, Syria busted: NIA
Oct 08, 2020 19:31 IST
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
Oct 08, 2020 19:04 IST
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Warner, Bairstow give good start to SRH
Oct 08, 2020 20:02 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 08, 2020 19:58 IST
Haryana doctors’ body writes to Khattar over Kaithal CMO’s suspension
Oct 08, 2020 19:53 IST
‘PM Modi only cares about his image’: Rahul on purchase of VVIP planes
Oct 08, 2020 19:54 IST
Ban on entry of BJP-JJP leaders in two Fatehabad villages
Oct 08, 2020 19:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.