Barring emergency, no surgery for 15 days in Punjab govt hospitals

Barring emergency, no surgery for 15 days in Punjab govt hospitals

The decision was taken amid reports that specialist doctors were performing all sorts of surgeries that can be avoided for a few days and were citing it as a reason not to join Covid-19 related duties

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 01:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Amid a spate of Covid-19 cases in the state in the past few days, the Punjab health department has ordered all civil surgeons to postpone all surgeries, except medical emergency cases, for the next 15 days.

“The increase in the number of cases will require services of more healthcare staff. Keeping this in view, you are hereby requested to postpone the elective surgeries in all government healthcare facilities so that the staff is available for Covid-19 duties,” read a letter sent to all civil surgeons by the director, health and family welfare.

Elective surgery is a procedure scheduled in advance because it does not involve a medical emergency.



The order says it must be ensured that emergency and trauma services are provided without interruption.

“All the staff that would assist these doctors in elective surgeries have also been asked to be put on Covid-related duties immediately,” an official said.

Also, the health department has issued orders to rural pharmacy officers to perform Covid-19 duties or face action.

“All rural pharmacy officers have been asked to work under the civil surgeons to perform Covid-19 duties. But civil surgeons have brought to my notice that some officers are still not reporting to them. They should immediately report to the civil surgeons concerned and explanation would be sought from those not following the orders,” read a letter by additional chief secretary (health and family welfare).

