Barring men from consuming alcohol proved fatal for 2 cops in Sonepat

A day after two policemen on patrol duty were killed near Butana checkpost in Gohana, Sonepat superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Randhawa on Wednesday said the accused attacked the cops for not allowing them to consume liquor.

Randhawa said constable Ravinder Kumar and special police officer Kaptan Singh were attacked with sharp-edged weapons by Amit Kumar, Sandeep Kumar and their four accomplices, who are at large.

“The criminals were roaming around in Sandeep’s car on Monday night when they encountered the cops. Their blind murder was solved with the help of the car number constable Ravinder Kumar had noted down on his hand. Our team had raided Ramnagar area on Sonepat-Jind road, where in an encounter, Amit was killed while Sandeep was arrested. Our team members who sustained injuries in the shootout are stable and out of danger now,” the SP added.

On Wednesday, Sandeep was produced in a Gohana court, which sent him in seven-day police remand.

A police official privy to the case claimed that the absconding accused included two women.

The police said that Amit was accused in at least six cases, including two attempts to murder in Jind in 2014 and 2015. Similarly, Sandeep was also booked in a case of murder bid in Jind, the police added.

Two beaten to death in Rohtak, Jind

Two men were beaten to death in separate cases in the last 24 hours, police said.

In the first incident, a 40-year-old man, Udaibhan of Uttar Pradesh, was bludgeoned to death by his colleague Nazir at a dhaba following a heated argument in Rohtak’s Sampla on Tuesday night, police said.

A case of murder has been registered against Nazir, who is at large.

In the second incident, a 32-year-old man was found dead on Wednesday morning at Jind’s Karsola village.

The deceased has been identified as Shiv Kumar of the same village. A spokesperson of Jind police said the man was beaten to death with sticks and bricks by unidentified assailants.

“The victim’s family members said that he had left the house around 6.30pm on Tuesday and did not return home. A passerby spotted his body today and informed his family and the police,” the spokesperson added.