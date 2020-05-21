Sections
Home / Chandigarh / BBMB staffer found dead in house in Sec 36

BBMB staffer found dead in house in Sec 36

The body’s examination revealed Subash had died two days ago, said policeH

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 55-year-old man was found dead at his house in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Colony in Sector 36, police said on Wednesday.

Identified as Subash of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, he worked as a peon in the BBMB office and used to live alone. He was not reporting to work for the past few days, following which police were alerted. Upon breaking into his house, cops found his body on the floor.

After collecting samples for Covid-19 testing, a health team moved the body to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. The body’s examination revealed Subash had died two days ago, said police. A relative disclosed Subash was suffering from black jaundice.

Ruling out foul flay, police have initiated inquest proceedings.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab’s electoral process in focus during webinar at Panjab University
May 21, 2020 01:31 IST
3 dead as Cyclone Amphan crosses Odisha before making landfall in Bengal
May 21, 2020 01:29 IST
Placements preparations during Covid-19 pandemic in focus during webinar at Panjab University
May 21, 2020 01:27 IST
Mohali man’s decomposed body found hanging in house
May 21, 2020 01:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.