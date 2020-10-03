Be prompt in shifting Covid patients to hospitals, Chandigarh help desk staff told

Dr Amandeep Kang, who recently took over the charge of director, health and family welfare, along with other senior officials of the Chandigarh health department made a surprise visit to the help desk started by the administration to monitor Covid-19 patients who are in home isolation.

Dr Kang instructed the doctors to be more vigilant, especially in the case of senior citizens and patients with co-morbid conditions, and stressed that the staff should be prompt in shifting the patients to hospitals to decreasing casualties.

She also interacted with Covid patients in home isolation and enquired about their well-being besides taking feedback about the visit of health workers to their homes.

Pvt hospital comes on board

The health department has allowed Kare Partners Group India Private Limited to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients at its hospital in Sector 19D.

The treatment will be provided under the rates approved by the department for private hospitals.

Curbs lifted from parts of Manimajra

Restrictions have been lifted from parts in Pipliwala town in Manimajra, which was declared a micro-containment zone in view of Covid-19 situation in the area.

The last positive case in the area was reported on September 19