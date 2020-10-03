Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Be prompt in shifting Covid patients to hospitals, Chandigarh help desk staff told

Be prompt in shifting Covid patients to hospitals, Chandigarh help desk staff told

Dr Amandeep Kang, who recently took over the charge of director, health and family welfare, was on a surprise visit

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 21:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Dr Amandeep Kang, who recently took over the charge of director, health and family welfare, along with other senior officials of the Chandigarh health department made a surprise visit to the help desk started by the administration to monitor Covid-19 patients who are in home isolation.

Dr Kang instructed the doctors to be more vigilant, especially in the case of senior citizens and patients with co-morbid conditions, and stressed that the staff should be prompt in shifting the patients to hospitals to decreasing casualties.

She also interacted with Covid patients in home isolation and enquired about their well-being besides taking feedback about the visit of health workers to their homes.

Pvt hospital comes on board



The health department has allowed Kare Partners Group India Private Limited to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients at its hospital in Sector 19D.



The treatment will be provided under the rates approved by the department for private hospitals.

Curbs lifted from parts of Manimajra

Restrictions have been lifted from parts in Pipliwala town in Manimajra, which was declared a micro-containment zone in view of Covid-19 situation in the area.

The last positive case in the area was reported on September 19

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
Oct 03, 2020 21:05 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape case
Oct 03, 2020 21:40 IST
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
Oct 03, 2020 22:04 IST
DC vs KKR live: Dinesh Karthik goes cheaply, KKR needs Morgan Magic
Oct 03, 2020 22:54 IST

latest news

Tendering for e-buses’ maintenance/charging depot within fortnight, land handover complete
Oct 03, 2020 22:54 IST
Nation wants justice for India’s daughter, tweets Rahul Gandhi hours after visiting Hathras
Oct 03, 2020 22:54 IST
Kvitova survives stern test against teenager Fernandez
Oct 03, 2020 22:50 IST
Noida police report second Covid-19 death as SHO succumbs to infection
Oct 03, 2020 22:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.