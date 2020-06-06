Sections
Be ready to conduct examinations: Panjab University V-C to department heads

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The varsity is planning to conduct its semester examinations in July. (HT Photo)

Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Friday directed heads of all departments of the university and its regional centres to be ready to conduct examinations.

This was discussed during an online meeting of the V-C with heads of all departments of the varsity and its regional centres on Friday.

Raj Kumar directed them to be ready to conduct the examinations after the summer break which will conclude on June 15. The varsity is planning to conduct its semester examinations in July.

He also asked the department heads to prepare for the admission process for the new session keeping in mind all the guidelines issued by the government in regard to the Covid-19 outbreak.



Facilitating students during the admissions, placement, research, and training process was also discussed in the meeting.

All the chairpersons of the departments were asked to chalk out a plan for the next academic session.

The time and process for hostellers’ return was also discussed during the meeting. A large number of students had left the hostels in March when the university had suspended classwork in the wake of the Covid outbreak.

