Beant Singh assassination: SC asks Centre to decide on Rajoana’s plea to commute death penalty by January 26

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Press Trust of India New Delhi

Balwant Singh Rajoana (centre) was sentenced to death in 2007 for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995. (HT file photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to take a decision before January 26 on Balwant Singh Rajoana’s plea seeking commutation of death penalty in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that the decision be taken before Republic Day, which is a “good date”.

“We will give two-three weeks. You should complete the process before January 26. January 26 is a good day. It will be appropriate if you take a decision before that,” the bench said.

Beant Singh and 16 others were killed in an explosion outside the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995.

Rajoana was sentenced to death in 2007 by a special court.