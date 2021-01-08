Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Beant Singh assassination: SC asks Centre to decide on Rajoana’s plea to commute death penalty by January 26

Beant Singh assassination: SC asks Centre to decide on Rajoana’s plea to commute death penalty by January 26

Balwant Singh Rajoana was sentenced to death in 2007 for the former Punjab CM’s assassination on August 31, 1995.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 14:29 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Press Trust of India New Delhi

Balwant Singh Rajoana (centre) was sentenced to death in 2007 for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995. (HT file photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to take a decision before January 26 on Balwant Singh Rajoana’s plea seeking commutation of death penalty in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that the decision be taken before Republic Day, which is a “good date”.

“We will give two-three weeks. You should complete the process before January 26. January 26 is a good day. It will be appropriate if you take a decision before that,” the bench said.

Beant Singh and 16 others were killed in an explosion outside the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995.

Rajoana was sentenced to death in 2007 by a special court.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
by Shishir Gupta
NIA asks J&K govt for details about PDP youth prez Waheed Parra’s properties in Srinagar
by Mir Ehsan
‘To protect Delhiites’: Delhi govt announces rules for UK returnees
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Farm laws: Centre, farmers’ unions leaders begin eighth round of talks
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Delhi govt announces 7-day institutional quarantine for those arriving from UK
by Sweta Goswami
Karnataka: 6.3 lakh health workers in line for Covid-19 vaccine; 13.9 lakh vials arriving
by Venkatesha Babu
The horseshit paradox: Why fears about tech are wildly exaggerated
by Charles Assisi
Farm laws: Centre, farmers’ unions leaders begin eighth round of talks
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.