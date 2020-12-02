Sections
BEd admission in Panjab University affiliated colleges: December 5 last date for EWS candidates to apply

The application forms for the EWS category were made available from December 1, 2020

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Saturday is the last day for submission of forms for admission of candidates from economically weaker sections(EWS) to BEd course in city colleges affiliated with Panjab University.

The candidates have to submit the forms through email and have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,175 at https://payonline.puchd.ac.in against the fee code: M0120. They are also required to send all their documents in a single PDF to chandigarhbed@pu.ac.in on or before the last date. The application forms for the EWS category were made available from December 1, 2020.

Panjab University, in an official communique on Wednesday, said that there is a 10% reservation for the EWS students for admission to city colleges. EWS students from across India will get a 10% reservation over and above the sanctioned intake for admission to BEd course in UT Colleges.

