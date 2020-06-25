Sections
Home / Chandigarh / BEHBAL KALAN FIRING: Two accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

BEHBAL KALAN FIRING: Two accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

Remanded for their alleged role in fabricating evidence

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The court of duty magistrate Harwinder Singh Sindhia sent advocate Sohail Singh Brar and Moga-based car dealer Pankaj Bansal to 14-day judicial custody for their alleged role in fabricating evidence in the Behbal Kalan police firing case on Wednesday.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 firings on people protesting the Bargari sacrilege in Faridkot arrested Brar and Bansal, for allegedly helping accused policemen to construct ‘fake’ self defence theory by making fabricated bullet marks on the escort vehicle of Charanjit Singh Sharma, former Moga senior superintendent of police, and an accused in the case. Brar was arrested on June 16, while Bansal was held on June 20.

Brar and Bansal were presented before the court after their three-day police custody finished on Wednesday. Both are former witnesses in the case.

District attorney (DA) Rajnish Goyal, who appeared for SIT said that both the accused were in 14-day judicial custody by the court as no further police remand was sought by SIT.



Defence counsel Gursahib Singh Brar said that the hearing was conducted through video conferencing as the SIT has not demanded further remand there was no argument. “Now we will apply for bail after looking into all the legal aspects. The record of daily dairy of SIT regarding recent investigation was sealed by the court on our request,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

21-year-old killed over taking late-night walk with wife in Patiala
Jun 25, 2020 01:34 IST
FAKE COVID-19 REPORTS: Amritsar’s private lab owners booked for attempt to murder
Jun 25, 2020 01:33 IST
Chandigarh may impose weekend curfew to contain Covid-19 cases
Jun 25, 2020 01:28 IST
Hamdard resigns from Punjab Jang-e-Azaadi Foundation
Jun 25, 2020 01:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.