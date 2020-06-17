Behbal Kalan police firing: Advocate accused of fabricating evidence sent to police custody till June 21

The court of judicial magistrate Suresh Kumar sent advocate Sohail Singh Brar, who was arrested on Tuesday, to police custody till June 21 for his alleged role in fabricating evidence in the Behbal Kalan police firing on Wednesday.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 police firing incidents arrested Brar, who was formerly a witness in the case, for allegedly helping the accused cops make fabricated bullet marks on the escort vehicle of former Moga senior superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Sharma, who is an accused in the Behbal Kalan police firing case.

The SIT had sought 10-day police custody of Brar on grounds that his weapon was used to make fabricated bullet marks on the vehicle. “The shells of bullets fired on the escort vehicle are yet to be recovered and Brar’s interrogation could lead to their recovery,” said the SIT, adding that evidence was fabricated on the directions of senior police officials and some politicians.

SIT HAS CHANGED ITS THEORY: DEFENCE

Defense counsel Gursahib Singh Brar said the SIT had changed its theory. “Now, they claim that Brar’s weapon was used to create marks on an escort vehicle. We challenged their argument, however, the court ordered police custody till June 21,” he said.

The SIT probe found that Brar was allegedly involved in making fake bullets marks on the pilot gypsy of the ex-Moga SSP after the police firing incident at Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015, in which two Sikh protestors were killed.

The probe found that the escort vehicle was later allegedly taken to Brar’s house, where around 18 fake bullets marks were created.