BFUHS charging ₹5,000 for changing exam centre, allege dental students

The Dental Students Association of Punjab (DSAP) on Friday alleged that the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is charging Rs 5,000 for changing the examination centre.

In a notice issued on June 25, the BFUHS stated that keeping in view of Covid-19 pandemic situation and the safety of the students, the competent authority has allowed the students to opt the university examination centre near their hometown in Punjab. The students can apply to their parent institution with a copy to university for change of centre, it added.

“They issued a notification to lure us that the students may opt for any centre they want and there was no mention about any kind of fees for this. But now, they are forcing students to pay Rs 5,000 for this which is a huge amount,” DSAP said in a statement.

Dr Raj Bahadur, vice-chancellor, BFUHS said that no fee has been asked to be charged from students, who are opting to change examination centre.

Sources, however, said this happened due to random online system and university has taken up the matter with competent authority.