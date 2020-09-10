BFUHS recruitment test date changed to Oct 11 after clash with UPSC prelims

Faridkot’s Baba Farid University of Heath Sciences (BFUHS) on Thursday changed its recruitment test dates for posts of medical officers (general and dental) to October 11 to avoid a clash with the UPSC preliminary exams being held on October 4.

The BFUHS on Wednesday released a tentative recruitment test schedule for various posts, including those of medical officers under the state department of health and family welfare. Candidates will be selected for 500 (general) and 35 (dental) medical officers’ posts.

These were earlier scheduled for October 4, when the UPSC preliminary exam are being held.

Dr Rajbahadur, vice-chancellor, BFUHS, said that the university had changed the test dates from October 4 to October 11 because of the clash of dates. “While the date of recruitment test for the 482 posts of pharmacists has (also) been changed to October 11 to October 4, the revised schedule has been updated on the university website,” he added.