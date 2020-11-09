Bhaag Singh Suhag is Chandigarh District Bar Association president

Sections
Suhag won the president’s post with 740 votes, defeating Munish K Dewan and Neeraj Hans

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 22:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Advocate Bhaag Singh Suhag has been elected the president of District Bar Association, Chandigarh.

Though the polling took place on Friday, the results were put on hold due to a stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

After the petition was withdrawn on Monday, counting of votes was conducted and results announced late at night.

Suhag won the president’s post with 740 votes, defeating Munish K Dewan and Neeraj Hans. In all, 1,496 votes were polled.

Ankit Gupta has been elected the vice-president with 630 votes, while the post of secretary went to Gagan Aggarwal with 738 votes. Gurvinder Kaur (987 votes) is the new joint secretary and Vikas Kumar (796 votes) is the treasurer.

