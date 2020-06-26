Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Bhagwant Mann to oppose farm ordinances passed by Centre

Bhagwant Mann to oppose farm ordinances passed by Centre

Mann charged the SAD leadership of maintaining double standards on the ordinance that ‘compromises the rights of small and marginal farmers and arthiyas.’

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 23:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bathinda

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that he will table a Private Member’s Bill in the lok sabha in the next session against the three farm ordinances passed by the central government.

At a press conference in Bathinda, Mann charged the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leadership of maintaining double standards on the ordinance that ‘compromises the rights of small and marginal farmers and arthiyas.’

“SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal claims to be a votary of farmers’ rights but his wife and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has not reacted to the ordinances. She should have quit the ministerial berth to build pressure on the Modi government against the ordinances,” said Mann.

“SAD MPs should support my Bill to prove their loyalty towards the farming community in country,” he added.



He said that AAP activists will start a protest campaign against the SAD leadership at sub-divisional levels across state on Monday for their stand on the ordinances that are aimed at benefiting the corporate sector.

