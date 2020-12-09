Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Bharat Bandh: Markets remain open in Chandigarh, Panchkula

Bharat Bandh: Markets remain open in Chandigarh, Panchkula

Petrol pumps were also functional in both cities

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 00:49 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Members of trade unions requesting shops in Sector 17 to close shutters during Bharat Bandh in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The call for Bharat Bandh received a mixed response in Chandigarh, while it had no impact in Panchkula.

Most of the markets remained open in Chandigarh and Panchkula. Petrol pumps were also functional in both cities.

However, buses didn’t ply in Panchkula in support of the farmers. Also, advocates of the District Court striked work.

Activists of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Punjab, organised a protest at the Sector 17 Plaza.



But, most shops here conducted normal business. “Around 80% of the shops were closed for half an hour till 2pm, as protesters asked us to symbolically show support. The protesters didn’t misbehave with any shopkeeper and the situation remained peaceful,” said Neeraj Bajaj, president of Business Promotion Council, Sector 17.

Meanwhile, in Sectors 48 and 49, all markets, along with vegetable vendors, stayed closed.

Some resident associations also showed their support. Federation of Social Welfare Associations, Sectors 39 and 40, organised a rally in front of Delhi Public School, Sector 40. Chief patron SK Khosla spoke against the farm laws.

Traffic police were deployed in large numbers across the city. As they had issued an advisory to avoid the Tribune Chowk on Tuesday, no major traffic jams were reported.

Congress workers gathered near Hallomajra light point and blocked the national highway there for about three hours. Chandigarh Congress president Pradeep Chabbra spoke against the government’s anti-farmer policies. Police had set up barricades here to maintain order.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shramik Vikas Sangathan (SVS) also organised a protest near Kiran Cinema in Sector 22.

