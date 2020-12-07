Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Punjab, Haryana lawyers to stay off work in farmers’ support

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has extended support to the Bharat Bandh call on December 8 given by farmers protesting the new agricultural laws.

In a press statement issued here, the council stated, “The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana supports the call of Bharat Bandh given by the farmers for December 8 and requests the advocates of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, including Punjab and Haryana high court to abstain from work on December 8.”

It has also been writing to the heads of Bar Council of India and state bar councils to support the farmers’ bandh call by abstaining from work on the day.

“The council opposes the Agriculture Acts passed by the central government and that these new enactments are not only detrimental to the interests of farmers but also lawyers,” the press statement added.

The disputes arising out of new enactments will involve commercial matters, contract act agreement and partnership matters which is under the preview of civil courts. “Therefore, baring the civil court jurisdiction is detrimental to the interest of lawyers and is an effort to undermine the judiciary. Therefore, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has requested the Union government to immediately withdraw these laws,” council chairman Karanjit Singh said.

Moreover, the Bar Council has decided to send 1,000 blankets and dry ration to the agitating farmers at Sindhu border.

Punjab RERA bar body voices solidarity

The advocates associated with Punjab RERA Bar Association will also abstain from work on December 8 in support of the agitating farmers. “It has been resolved unanimously that in view of the call by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, the advocates of this association will abstain from appearing before RERA and REAT on December 8 in solidarity with the ongoing agitation of farmers,” stated the press release issued by the association.