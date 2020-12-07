Bharat Bandh: Petrol pumps, hotels, restaurants in Punjab to remain shut on Tuesday

Petrol pump services will be available only in cases of emergency. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

Petrol pumps, hotels, restaurants, bars and resorts all across Punjab will remain shut on December 8 in view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ organisations to protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

The Petrol Pump Dealers Association of Punjab has extended its support to the nationwide strike and its president, Paramjit Singh Doaba, said that pumps would only open in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Punjab released a statement on Monday which said, “Barring pre-existing marriage and banquet bookings already confirmed, all hotels, restaurants, resorts and bars will remain closed to show support to Bharat Bandh on December 8.”

Scores of farmers have been out on the roads leading up to the national capital for days in protest against the central government’s farm laws, demanding their withdrawals. Kisan unions have called for a nationwide strike on December 8 after talks with the Centre failed to materialise into anything conclusive.

The protesting farmers have threatened more intense agitation if their demand of complete rollback of the laws are not met.

They have garnered the support of millions across the country and outside, including political parties like Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP), DMK, INLD, Bahujan Samaj Party and CPI(M).

The farmers’ organisations have called for people to join their cause in large numbers but are against any form of violence or coercion to observe the strike.

In the national capital, the Delhi Police have ramped up security along the borders of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. These border areas are the epicentre of protests which have been going on for 11 days.