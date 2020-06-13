Bhavan Vidyalaya kicks off its first-ever online MUN conference

The 11th edition Bhavan Vidyalaya Chandigarh Model United Nations (BVCMUN) was kicked off on Saturday through videoconferencing.

This is the first time that the BVCMUN has been structured through the virtual mode.

This year, around 80 schools from 15 countries are participating in the two-day conference. The MUN was inaugurated by CM’s chief principal secretary Suresh Kumar via videoconferencing.

The opening ceremony witnessed over 400 participants, including Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan chairman R K Saboo. This year’s theme is ‘From Repression to Expression’.

Speaking to over 300 student delegates of various countries, Suresh Kumar advised them to uphold expression against any repression. He said, “Everyone had a right to speech and expression, but in no way was one to repress another human being. We should bring about transparency, ensuring systemic change.”

“BVCMUN is close to my heart for it mirrored the values that the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan stood by. Students should live by the tenets of Mahatma Gandhi and grow beyond differences of caste, colour, race, religion and intolerance,” said chairman Saboo.

Bhavan Vidyalaya senior principal Vineeta Arora lauded the efforts of the student body in putting together the online version of the event, despite the odds due to the ongoing pandemic.