Bhiwani MLA’s personal assistant tests positive for coronavirus

Bhiwani MLA Ghanshyam Saraf’s personal assistant-cum-driver, who had allegedly violated social distancing norms has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

The BJP MLA along with his personal assistant and other staff members have been allegedly organising meetings to felicitate corona warriors for the past days.

Two days ago, Saraf had organised a meeting in the city and gave appreciation letters to over 45 police personnel. However, the former minister had also distributed ration to needy people by ignoring social distancing norms.

A staff member of Ghanshyam Saraf said that they have been felicitating corona warriors for the past many days and the MLA’s infected personal assistant had also taken part in those meetings.

“On Monday, Saraf along with his infected aide and three others had visited Chandigarh. After returning home, the MLA’s PA had undergone the Covid-19 test at a civil hospital in Bhiwani. The PA had concealed that his samples were taken and took Saraf to a public meeting”, the staff member added.

Bhiwani deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar said that the health department has collected samples of Bhiwani BJP MLA, his family members and staff members.

“The health department is tracing the contacts of the positive patient and their samples will be collected. The local MLA’s PA has been admitted to civil hospital for treatment,” he added.

A health official pleading anonymity said that they have been tracing the cops, who had taken part in a programme that was organised by Bhiwani MLA this week.

On being asked about violating social distancing norms, Saraf said that he had maintained three feet distance while giving away appreciation letters to the police personnel.