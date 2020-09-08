Sections
Bid for leftover vanity vehicle numbers in Chandigarh

E-auction being done for the series CH-01-CB, CA, BZ, BY, BX, BW, BV, BU, BT and BS

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 20:20 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Chandigarh administration is conducting an e-auction of leftover vanity vehicle registration numbers of a few series: CH-01-CB, CA, BZ, BY, BX, BW, BV, BU, BT and BS.

The registration for participating in online bidding began on Tuesday and will continue till 5pm on September 14 . The bidding will be conducted from 10am on September 15 to 5pm on September 17.

The interested vehicle owners can get themselves registered on the national transport website: https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy. The link is also available on the Chandigarh transport department’s website: www.chdtransport.gov.in.

Upon registering, each person will get a unique acknowledgement number. Only those who have purchased the vehicle on a Chandigarh address can participate in the e-auction.



