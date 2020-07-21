Sections
Bid to snatch ₹10 lakh from petrol pump employees foiled in Manimajra

The incident happened when two cashiers of Bitta petrol pump opposite Kalagram had gone to NAC Manimajra to deposit ₹10 lakh in cash.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 02:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

An employee of a petrol pump sustained injuries while trying to save a bag carrying ₹10 lakh in cash from being snatched by a masked man in Manimajra on Monday, the police said.

The incident happened when two cashiers of Bitta petrol pump opposite Kalagram had gone to NAC Manimajra to deposit ₹10 lakh in cash.

Police said cashiers Jai Singh and Girdhari Lal had gone on a motorcycle to deposit the money in Axis Bank at 11am. When they reached near the bank, a person wearing a helmet tried to snatch the bag that Jai Singh was holding.

A pedestrian wearing a helmet snatched their bag, but the bid was foiled as people sitting at a tea stall nearby chased him by pelting stones at the snatcher who fell down. The accused, however, managed to run away leaving the bag behind.



Jai Singh was injured in the incident after the accused hit him with a sharp-edged weapon in order to make him let go of the bag. The accused ran towards the jungle behind the market, the police said.

Jai Singh was taken to the hospital where he sustained 12 stitches on his hand. A case under Sections 379A (theft), 356 (use of assault or criminal force in an attempt to commit theft) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Police said they were scanning the CCTV footage of the area.

