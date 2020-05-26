Big rejig as 45 police officers transferred in Punjab

The Punjab government on Monday issued the transfer and posting orders of 45 police officers in the state. A government spokesperson said Gurpreet Singh Gill has been posted as DIG (law and order) in addition to DIG (CAD) and crime against women and children, and S Boopathi as AIG (special branch intelligence), Chandigarh.

Kanwaldeep Singh has been posted as AIG (special branch intelligence), Chandigarh; D Sudarvizhi as DCP (detective), Jalandhar; Jatinder Singh Benipal as commandant 27th Battalion, PAP, Jalandhar; Sareen Kumar as AIG (PAP), Jalandhar; Ravjot Grewal as SP (rural), Mohali; Deepak as ADCP-1, Ludhiana; Ashwini Gotyal as ADCP (headquarters), Ludhiana and Ajinder Singh as SP (investigation), Rupnagar.

Kuldeep Sharma has been transferred as ADCP-4, Ludhiana; Mohan Lal as SP (headquarters), Fazilka; Balwinder Singh Randhawa as SP (organised crime and narcotics), SBS Nagar; Gurpreet Singh as ADCP (industrial security), Ludhiana; Sartaj Singh Chahal as ADCP-1, Amritsar; Simrat Kaur as ADCP (headquarters), Amritsar; Harjit Singh as ADCP (special branch), Amritsar; Ravi Kumar as SP (headquarters), Jalandhar (Rural), in addition to cyber crime, Jalandhar Range; Ravinder Pal Singh as SP (organised crime and narcotics), Jalandhar (Rural) and Ankur Gupta as SP (headquarters), Rupnagar.

The spokesperson said Jagjit Singh has been transferred as SP (security and operations), Rupnagar; Manwinderbir Singh as SP (headquarters), SBS Nagar; Balwinder Singh as assistant commandant, 4th IRB, Shahpur Kandi, Pathankot; Digvijay Kapil as SP (investigation), Mansa; Surinder Kumar as assistant commandant, 36th battalion, PAP, Bahadurgarh; Jagdeep Singh as SP (operations), Gurdaspur; Nirmaljit Singh as SP (organised crime and narcotics), Batala; Baljit Singh as assistant commandant, 1st CDO battalion, Bahadurgarh and Parminder Singh Bhandal as ADCP (traffic), Amritsar.

Ashwani Kumar has been posted as ADCP-2, Jalandhar; Jaswant Kaur as assistant commandant, 9th battalion, PAP, Jalandhar; Gurmeet Singh as assistant commandant, 7th battalion, PAP, Jalandhar; Ajay Raj Singh as SP, Bathinda; Amarjit Singh Ghuman as zonal AIG (crime), Patiala; Amarpreet Singh Ghuman as AIG (excise and taxation), Patiala; Gurchain Singh as AIG, training Punjab, Chandigarh; Raminder Singh as SP (detective), Hoshiarpur; Dharmvir Singh as SP (investigation), Ferozepur; Harpreet Singh as ADCP (investigation), Jalandhar; Harvinder Singh as ADCP, Jalandhar; Jagjit Singh Saroya as ADCP (headquarters), Jalandhar; Mukesh Kumar as SP (organised crime), Khanna; Gurdeep Singh as SP, Moga, Rattan Singh Brar as SP (headquarters), Barnala and Surinderjit Kaur as SP (headquarters), Moga.