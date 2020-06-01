Big surge in Lockdown 4.0: Haryana sees 1,183 infections in 14 days

During the two-week long fourth phase of the lockdown that began on May 18 to further rein in the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the virus infected as many as 1,183 people in Haryana, revealed the data released till Sunday.

This rise in fresh cases (1,183 in last 14 days) is over 56% of the total cases reported in the state so far.

On Sunday, when the fourth phase of the lockdown ended, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state stood at 2,091 with 168 fresh cases reported from 10 districts.

At least 20 people have succumbed to the infection in Haryana so far.

Gurugram, which borders Delhi and is already in the grip of the virus, registered 97 cases on Sunday, raising the tally of cumulative cases in the district to 774.

In Faridabad, another national capital region (NCR) district, 28 fresh Covid-19 cases surfaced on Sunday, followed by Bhiwani which saw 20 infections.

Faridabad accounts for the second highest cumulative cases (367) followed by Sonepat, where the total Covid-19 positive cases are 199.

In past 24 hours, the virus infected nine people in Hisar, four each in Kurukshetra and Ambala, two each in Narnaul and Karnal and one each in Palwal and Panipat, according to the state health bulletin.

FROM 223 CASES ON APRIL 17 TO 910 ON MAY 17

There were 223 Covid-19 cases on April 17 in Haryana when the phase three of the lockdown ended.

The virus took one month to infect 687 new people, raising the count of corona patients to 910 by May 17. And when the lockdown 4.0 ended on May 31, the cumulative number of positive cases had risen to 2,091.

The unrestrained spread of virus was noticed in last two weeks, especially in the NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat.

These three districts account for more than 64% of the cumulative Covid-19 positive cases across the state.

In the span of first seven days (May 18 to May 24) of the Lockdown 4.0, as many as 274 cases were reported from across the state. In next seven days — May 25 to May 31 — 909 new infections emerged in Haryana with most of them pertaining to Gurugram and Faridabad.