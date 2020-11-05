Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Bihar resident held for online fraud in Kullu

Bihar resident held for online fraud in Kullu

Accused allegedly defrauded an ANI resident of Rs 10.62 lakh on pretext of updating their ATM card.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 00:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

(Representative Image/HT )

A Bihar resident was arrested by a special team of the Kullu police for tricking an Ani resident of Rs 10.62 lakh on pretext of updating their ATM card.

The accused was identified as Chandan Kumar, 20, a resident of Banka district in Bihar. The case was registered at Ani police station on December 30, 2019.

According to police, the accused fraudulently extracted information from the 61-year-old complainant, who is a retired JBT teacher of Ani in Kullu on pretext of updating his ATM card.

Of the said amount, the accused had transferred Rs 2,61,440 two of his bank accounts.

Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said police are conducting probe. He appealed o residents to not to share any bank account-related information with anyone.

“In case of doubt, please inform the police immediately. Fraud can be avoided by prompt information,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden takes narrow lead in key states as Donald Trump suggests fraud
Nov 04, 2020 23:35 IST
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Nov 04, 2020 23:55 IST
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
Nov 04, 2020 22:00 IST
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
Nov 04, 2020 22:44 IST

latest news

Virus claims 11 lives in Himachal
Nov 05, 2020 00:15 IST
Thane cab driver cheated of ₹2 lakh, 2 arrested
Nov 05, 2020 00:15 IST
Bihar resident held for online fraud in Kullu
Nov 05, 2020 00:14 IST
Mumbai man gets 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for attempt to murder cop wife, her friend
Nov 05, 2020 00:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.